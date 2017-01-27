Holiday, Davis lead Pelicans past Sprus 119-103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 23 points, Anthony Davis had 16 points and tied a career high with 22 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped San Antonio’s five-game winning streak with a 119-103 victory over the Spurs on Friday night.

The Spurs had been winning lately despite having starters Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker sidelined with nagging injuries. San Antonio fell with both back on the floor. Leonard, returning from sore left hand that caused him to miss two games, scored 23, but showed some rustiness from the field, missing 10 of 16 shots. Parker, who’d sat out four games with a sore left foot, hit only two of seven shots and one missed was a momentum stalling air ball 3 inside the final five minutes.

Terrence Jones scored 21 points and Solomon Hill added 16 points — including 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range — for New Orleans.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Davis Bertans added 14 points for the Spurs, who trailed by only a point to start the fourth quarter. But the Pelicans were composed at home and pulled away with the help of late surges by Jones, who scored 11 in the fourth quarter; Tyreke Evans, who scored nine of his 11 points in the final period; and Hill, who scored seven points down the stretch.

New Orleans’ lead grew to 21 on Davis’ soaring, one-handed, put-back dunk, which made it 199-98 with 1:25 to go.

New Orleans held a slim lead through one quarter, but Leonard began to assert himself offensively in the second quarter, when his 14 points helped fuel a 37-point period. Lee also was active inside in the first half, with 10 points that included a pair of dunks and two put-backs.

Stressing New Orleans’ defense with powerful moves toward the hoop, Leonard got to the foul line for four free throws during a 7-0 spurt late in the half, when the Spurs briefly led by as many as 11 before Holiday’s 9-foot pull-up made it 57-48 at halftime.

New Orleans tightened defensively in the third quarter, regaining a slim lead late the period.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Leonard had scored 30 or more in each of his previous six games. … Aldridge has nine double-doubles. … San Antonio fell to 20-5 on the road. … The Spurs won these teams’ first two meetings this season, both in San Antonio. … The Spurs have scored at least 100 points in 23 straight games.

Pelicans: Donatas Motiejunas, signed earlier this month and playing his 10th game, scored 10 points, reaching at least that many for a third straight game. … E’Twaun Moore scored 13 points. … New Orleans hit 10 of 20 3-point shots in the second half. … New Orleans had lost its previous five to the Spurs. … As an NBA head coach, New Orleans’ Alvin Gentry improved to 9-26 against San Antonio.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Pelicans: Host Washington on Sunday.

