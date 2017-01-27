Hayward scores 24, Jazz defeat Lakers 96-88

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 24 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 96-88 on Thursday night.

The Jazz ended a two-game losing streak and the Lakers have now dropped eight of their last nine.

Utah used a 16-0 run in the third quarter, punctuated by a Joe Ingles-to-Hayward alley-oop to give the Jazz a 68-56 lead that they never relinquished. The stretch was jump-started by Rudy Gobert’s rim protection on the defensive end as the Lakers went more than six minutes without scoring. He finished with six blocks, matching his season-high.

The Lakers answered with a 14-4 fourth-quarter run, but never got closer than 80-76.

Hayward had another efficient night, shooting 7 for 14 from the field while George Hill chipped in 12.

