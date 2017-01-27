3:53 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Hayward scores 24, Jazz…

Hayward scores 24, Jazz defeat Lakers 96-88

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 1:03 am 01/27/2017 01:03am
Share
Los Angeles Lakers' head coach Luke Walton on the sidelines in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Kim Raff)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 24 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 96-88 on Thursday night.

The Jazz ended a two-game losing streak and the Lakers have now dropped eight of their last nine.

Utah used a 16-0 run in the third quarter, punctuated by a Joe Ingles-to-Hayward alley-oop to give the Jazz a 68-56 lead that they never relinquished. The stretch was jump-started by Rudy Gobert’s rim protection on the defensive end as the Lakers went more than six minutes without scoring. He finished with six blocks, matching his season-high.

The Lakers answered with a 14-4 fourth-quarter run, but never got closer than 80-76.

Hayward had another efficient night, shooting 7 for 14 from the field while George Hill chipped in 12.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Hayward scores 24, Jazz…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News