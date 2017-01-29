1:46 am, January 30, 2017
Golden State’s Curry out with stomach flu against Blazers

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 8:19 pm 01/29/2017 08:19pm
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Stephen Curry has been ruled out of Golden State’s game Sunday night against the Trail Blazers because of stomach flu.

It is the first game Curry has missed this season.

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry was fine after Golden State’s game against the Clippers on Saturday night but woke up ill Sunday morning. Curry is traveling with the team but stayed back at the hotel rather than go to Portland’s Moda Center for the game.

The two-time NBA MVP scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter in the Warriors’ 114-98 rout of the Clippers. He made a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to end the first half and made nine 3-pointers.

“Steph wanted to play, and it didn’t make any sense. He was very, very sick and he wanted to tough it out,” Kerr said. “It didn’t make any sense from a personal standpoint for him to play, nor from a team standpoint for him to come into the locker room and get other guys sick. So hopefully he can knock this out in the next few days.”

Curry is averaging 25 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season.

Kerr said that Shawn Livingston would start in Curry’s place against the Blazers.

NBA News