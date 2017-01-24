3:53 pm, January 24, 2017
Davis ‘expecting to play’ vs Thunder

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 3:37 pm 01/24/2017 03:37pm
Injured New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis says he’s “expecting to play” when New Orleans hosts Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Davis, who sat out Monday’s victory over Cleveland because of a right thigh bruise, says he took part in five-on-five work on both the offensive and defensive ends during Tuesday’s practice.

Davis says he feels “a lot better” and says the only reason he would not play against the Thunder would be if his bruise acted up overnight.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says the team will monitor how Davis’ right leg responds to practice. Gentry says how Davis feels at game time and looks in the game will determine his minutes.

Now playing mostly center after starting the season at forward, the 6-foot-11 Davis is averaging 28.6 points and 12 rebounds.

