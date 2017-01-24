4:13 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Davidson tops Duquesne 74-60…

Davidson tops Duquesne 74-60 with Steph Curry in the house

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:29 pm 01/24/2017 10:29pm
Share
NBA star and former Davidson Wildcats Stephen Curry smiles as he looks around John M. Belk Arena on the campus of Davidson College in Davidson, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Curry was honored during halftime of Davidson's game against Duquesne. The student section at the arena was named in honor of Curry, the school's all-time leading scorer. The new section will be called "Section 30," in honor of the number Curry wore with the Wildcats during their run to the Elite 8. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jack Gibbs scored 32 points and Davidson held Duquesne to six made field goals in the first half en route to a 74-60 win on Tuesday night in front of a sellout crowd — including alum and two-time reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry .

Curry, Davidson’s all-time leading scorer, was on hand as the student section in John M. Belk Arena was renamed “Section30″ in his honor during a halftime ceremony.

Gibbs, the leading scorer in the Atlantic 10 Conference, hit 13 of 22 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for Davidson (10-8, 3-4 A10). Jon Axel Gudmundsson, a freshman from Iceland, added 12 points — his first return to double-digit scoring since Dec. 31 — with three 3-pointers, nine rebounds and four assists.

Emile Blackman scored 16 and Isiaha Mike 15 for the Dukes (9-12, 2-6), who cut a 39-16 halftime deficit to six points five times but couldn’t get closer.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Davidson tops Duquesne 74-60…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News