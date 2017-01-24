Davidson tops Duquesne 74-60 with Steph Curry in the house

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jack Gibbs scored 32 points and Davidson held Duquesne to six made field goals in the first half en route to a 74-60 win on Tuesday night in front of a sellout crowd — including alum and two-time reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry .

Curry, Davidson’s all-time leading scorer, was on hand as the student section in John M. Belk Arena was renamed “Section30″ in his honor during a halftime ceremony.

Gibbs, the leading scorer in the Atlantic 10 Conference, hit 13 of 22 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for Davidson (10-8, 3-4 A10). Jon Axel Gudmundsson, a freshman from Iceland, added 12 points — his first return to double-digit scoring since Dec. 31 — with three 3-pointers, nine rebounds and four assists.

Emile Blackman scored 16 and Isiaha Mike 15 for the Dukes (9-12, 2-6), who cut a 39-16 halftime deficit to six points five times but couldn’t get closer.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments