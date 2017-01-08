Conley scores 19, Gasol 17 leading Grizzlies past Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley had 19 points and nine assists, and Marc Gasol scored 17 points to help lead the Memphis Grizzlies to an 88-79 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Zach Randolph finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis won its second straight.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 22 points, and George Hill added 15 points. Trey Lyles finished with 11 points, including five in the fourth quarter. Rudy Gobert grabbed 13 boards, part of the Jazz outrebounding Memphis 44-37.

The game — featuring two of the NBA’s top three defensive teams — was a low-scoring affair from the start. The Grizzlies would push the lead to as many as 17 in the second half, allowing Memphis to hang on for the win despite a late 3-point barrage from Utah, which has lost three of its last four.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments