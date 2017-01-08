10:55 pm, January 8, 2017
20° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT Watching the Golden Globes? WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley will be live tweeting during the show, @JFrayWTOP, starting at 8 p.m. Follow along.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Conley scores 19, Gasol…

Conley scores 19, Gasol 17 leading Grizzlies past Jazz

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 10:41 pm 01/08/2017 10:41pm
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley had 19 points and nine assists, and Marc Gasol scored 17 points to help lead the Memphis Grizzlies to an 88-79 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Zach Randolph finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis won its second straight.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 22 points, and George Hill added 15 points. Trey Lyles finished with 11 points, including five in the fourth quarter. Rudy Gobert grabbed 13 boards, part of the Jazz outrebounding Memphis 44-37.

The game — featuring two of the NBA’s top three defensive teams — was a low-scoring affair from the start. The Grizzlies would push the lead to as many as 17 in the second half, allowing Memphis to hang on for the win despite a late 3-point barrage from Utah, which has lost three of its last four.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Conley scores 19, Gasol…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News