Clippers rally behind Rivers to beat Grizzlies 115-106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Rivers scored a season-high 28 points and helped rally the Los Angeles Clippers from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-106 on Wednesday night for their second win in a row.

Jamal Crawford added 22 points off the bench and DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 20 rebounds for the Clippers, who improved to 4-9 in the regular season without Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Both injured stars watched from the bench; Paul could return from a sore hamstring this week.

Marc Gasol scored 23 points and Mike Conley had 17 points and a season-high 12 assists for the Grizzlies.

Memphis closed to 97-96 with seven straight points in the fourth. Jordan missed a pair of free throws but got bailed out by Crawford’s 3-pointer that kept the Clippers ahead, 100-96.

The Grizzlies were limited to two field goals in the final 4:19. They have lost four of six.

The Clippers snapped a six-game skid Monday against Phoenix but they were in a close game early against the Grizzlies and fell into a 13-point hole in the second quarter.

Memphis led by 12 early in the third before the Clippers engineered a dramatic turnaround. They ran off 11 consecutive points, including seven by J.J. Redick, to close to 73-70.

Redick finished with 19 points.

From there, Rivers took over. He scored seven in a row before Jordan’s three-point play on a dunk and free throw. Crawford had seven of the Clippers’ final nine points to give them an 89-85 lead heading into the fourth.

Redick scored 10 points during the spurt, which brought the crowd back into the game.

Memphis built a 13-point lead in the second when the Grizzlies closed on a 26-13 run for a 63-53 halftime lead. Four players hit 3-pointers in that span.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: C Deyonta Davis (left foot), F JaMychal Green (maxilla fracture), G Chandler Parsons (rest) and F-C Brandan Wright (left ankle) sat out, leaving the Memphis bench thin. Green sustained his facial injury against the Lakers a night earlier.

Clippers: Paul had a full workout and went up and down the court during practice. Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said if Paul doesn’t have any soreness on Thursday he could return Friday at Sacramento. … Jordan had 20 rebounds for the second straight game. … Rookie F Brice Johnson (acute herniated disk in lower back) also played at practice and was moving well.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Golden State on Friday to conclude a four-game trip out West. They beat the Warriors 110-89 at home on Dec. 10.

Clippers: Visit Sacramento on Friday in their only road game during a seven-game home stretch.

