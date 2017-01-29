1:49 am, January 30, 2017
Cavaliers All-Star Love to undergo tests on back

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 6:55 pm 01/29/2017 06:55pm
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, drives against Oklahoma City Thunder' Andre Roberson in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will undergo medical tests and not accompany the team on its trip to Dallas.

Love left Cleveland’s 107-91 victory over Oklahoma City on Sunday in the first half with back spasms. Love, who has been bothered by back issues since he joined the Cavaliers three seasons ago, missed a game earlier this month with back spasms.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Love will undergo imaging tests on Monday. The Cavaliers visit the Mavericks that night.

Love missed all four shots — three 3-pointers — in the opening half before he was replaced and went to the locker room with 1:50 left in the second quarter. He struggled to get back on defense during one possession as his back seized up.

He is averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the defending NBA champions. He was selected an Eastern Conference reserve for next month’s All-Star Game in New Orleans last week.

Love was kept out of the second half of a loss to Golden State on Jan. 16 with soreness in his lower back. He missed the next game on Jan. 19.

The Cavs are already thin in the frontcourt after Chris Andersen went down with a season-ending knee injury. Cavs general manager David Griffin may try to add another big man before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

