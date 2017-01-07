1:51 pm, January 7, 2017
Cavaliers acquire Kyle Korver, complete trade with Hawks

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 1:20 pm 01/07/2017 01:20pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Korver has joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters in a trade from Atlanta.

The Cavs sent forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Korver, who gives the NBA champions another offensive weapon. The trade was agreed upon Thursday and completed Saturday.

The 35-year-old Korver will help Cleveland offset the loss of J.R. Smith, who will be out until April after having thumb surgery. The 6-foot-7 Korver is a career 43 percent from 3-point range and also has plenty of postseason experience.

Coach Tyronn Lue will bring Korver off the bench.

Dunleavy has been a disappointment for Cleveland this season and Williams hasn’t played after saying he was retiring. By dumping him on Atlanta, the Cavs are also ridding themselves of the rest of his $2.1 million salary.

