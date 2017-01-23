Caldwell-Pope returns for Pistons against Kings

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is back in the starting lineup after missing four games with a strained left rotator cuff.

Caldwell-Pope, who is averaging 14.5 points per game, has been Detroit’s best 3-point shooter this season. He hadn’t played since Jan. 12 at Golden State.

The Pistons came into Monday night’s game against Sacramento with a three-game winning streak. The Kings had lost five in a row.

