Bulls’ Taj Gibson sits out against 76ers with ankle injury

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 5:43 pm 01/29/2017 05:43pm
Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson (22) is fouled while going to the basket against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Heat won 100-88. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago forward Taj Gibson sat out the Bulls’ game Sunday night against Philadelphia after injuring his left ankle injury in practice Saturday.

Gibson tested the ankle in warm-ups, but the Bulls determined it was best to give him the night off.

Gibson is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg believes the injury will be day-to-day.

The 76ers were without center Joel Embiid. Embiid, who didn’t make the trip to Chicago, is out with a left knee contusion. Embiid also was listed as day-to-day.

