Bulls ride Wade and Butler to win over Magic

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:35 pm 01/24/2017 09:35pm
Orlando Magic's Elfrid Payton (4) goes to the basket in front of Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Jimmy Butler added 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 100-92 on Tuesday night for their second straight victory.

Facing an Orlando team that was missing three of its four top guards, Wade and Butler took full advantage with drives to the basket and pull-up jumpers as the Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The turnover-prone Magic simply could not keep pace with a Bulls team that is going through point guard issues of its own with the surprising benching of Michael Carter-Williams.

Nikola Vucevic had 20 points for the Magic, who have dropped two straight and 11 of their last 14 games.

