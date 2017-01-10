7:59 pm, January 10, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Beginning at 9 p.m., President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address. Listen live.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Bucks' Antetokounmpo sick but…

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo sick but playing, Spurs’ Aldridge out

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 7:55 pm 01/10/2017 07:55pm
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing Tuesday night against San Antonio despite an illness, but Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is out with a stomach virus.

After missing Milwaukee’s previous game with an undisclosed illness, Antetokounmpo was expected to start against San Antonio despite running a fever during morning shootaround.

Bucks coach Jason Kidd says Antetokounmpo is “still under the weather” but he is “going to give it a go.” Kidd says the team will monitor him closely early in the game.

The fourth-year veteran from Greece is averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 blocks, 1.9 steals and 35.4 minutes per game, all of which lead the team.

Aldridge has a stomach virus similar to the one that kept Kawhi Leonard out for two games in the final week of December.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Bucks' Antetokounmpo sick but…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News