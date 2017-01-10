Bucks’ Antetokounmpo sick but playing, Spurs’ Aldridge out

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing Tuesday night against San Antonio despite an illness, but Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is out with a stomach virus.

After missing Milwaukee’s previous game with an undisclosed illness, Antetokounmpo was expected to start against San Antonio despite running a fever during morning shootaround.

Bucks coach Jason Kidd says Antetokounmpo is “still under the weather” but he is “going to give it a go.” Kidd says the team will monitor him closely early in the game.

The fourth-year veteran from Greece is averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 blocks, 1.9 steals and 35.4 minutes per game, all of which lead the team.

Aldridge has a stomach virus similar to the one that kept Kawhi Leonard out for two games in the final week of December.

