Barnes scores 23 to lead Mavericks over Knicks, 103-95

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:07 pm 01/25/2017 11:07pm
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) of Latvia defends as Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki of Germany prepares to take a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Seth Curry had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 103-95 on Wednesday night.

Dirk Nowitzki added 19 points for Dallas, which was coming off a 49-point blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers. The last-place Mavericks (16-29) have won five of seven.

Carmelo Anthony, the subject of trade talk, scored 30 points to lead the Knicks. Courtney Lee had 23 for New York, which has lost 14 of 18.

Dallas led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but the Knicks rallied to get within one twice in the fourth quarter.

Down 89-88, the Knicks had the ball on a fast break, but Ron Baker missed a 3-pointer from the right corner.

Curry followed with a long jumper at the other end, keying an 8-0 run as New York turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions.

