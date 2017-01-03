12:16 pm, January 3, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » AP Source: Pelicans, 7-footer…

AP Source: Pelicans, 7-footer Motiejunas agree on contract

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 12:07 pm 01/03/2017 12:07pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas has agreed to play the rest of this season alongside Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans for a pro-rated veteran minimum worth about $600,000.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed or announced, but was expected to be signed soon.

Motiejunas has played four seasons in the NBA with Houston, averaging 7.8 points and four rebounds.

As a restricted free agent last offseason, he signed an offer sheet from Brooklyn worth about $36 million over four years, but Houston initially sought to match it, only to allow the 26-year-old Lithuanian to become an unrestricted free agent after negotiations broke down.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » AP Source: Pelicans, 7-footer…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News