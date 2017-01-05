10:49 pm, January 5, 2017
AP source: Cavs working on deal for Hawks’ Korver

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:45 pm 01/05/2017 10:45pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are working on a deal to acquire shooting guard Kyle Korver in a trade from the Atlanta Hawks.

The defending NBA champions want to add another outside shooter after losing J.R. Smith for three months with a broken thumb and have zeroed in on Korver, said the person who spoke Thursday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

The 35-year-old Korver has been one of the league’s most accurate 3-point shooters for years, making 43 percent of his shots behind the arc. Korver has spent the last five seasons with the Hawks, who were swept by the Cavs in last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

Cleveland has been looking to add to its roster after losing Smith and center Chris Andersen to a season-ending knee injury. The Cavs also have interest in acquiring a backup point guard.

