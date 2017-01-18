11:14 pm, January 18, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

Anthony Davis’ 21 points lead Pelicans past Magic 118-98

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 10:55 pm 01/18/2017 10:55pm
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) makes a dunk against Orlando Magic guard Jodie Meeks (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans cruised past the road-weary, short-handed Orlando Magic 118-98 on Wednesday night.

Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway added 18 points each for the Pelicans, who never trailed after the first quarter and extended their lead to as many as 28 points.

Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton had 14 points each to lead Orlando, which finished 1-5 on a season-long six-game trip that featured five games in the last eight days. The Magic played their third straight game without leading scorer Evan Fournier, who is out with a bruised right heel.

The Pelicans, back from their own season-long five-game trip, beat the Magic down the court all night to start a season-long six-game home stretch. New Orleans passed its season-high of 30 fast-break points midway through the third quarter and finished with 38.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
