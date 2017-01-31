All-Star guard DeRozan to miss 2 games with ankle injury

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors will miss the next two games because an injured right ankle.

Coach Dwane Casey made the announcement before the Raptors hosted New Orleans on Tuesday night. DeRozan also will sit out Wednesday night in Boston.

The 27-year-old DeRozan is sixth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.8 points per game.

DeRozan recently was voted to start the All-Star game for the Eastern Conference next month.

DeRozan missed three games last week because of the sprain, which occurred when he landed on the foot of teammate Jonas Valanciunas against Phoenix on Jan. 22. DeRozan returned to action Sunday and played 36 minutes, and there was swelling after that loss to Orlando.

