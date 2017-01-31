9:38 am, February 1, 2017
$300K worth of jewelry taken from Derek Fisher’s LA home

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:56 pm 01/31/2017 05:56pm
FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Derek Fisher attends the LA Premiere of "Meet the Blacks" held at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry from the home of former Lakers guard Derek Fisher. Officer Drake Madison says the burglary happened Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2017, at the house in the Tarzana neighborhood. The home was unoccupied at the time. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry from the home of former Lakers guard Derek Fisher.

Officer Drake Madison says the burglary happened Monday morning at the house in the Tarzana neighborhood.

The home was unoccupied at the time.

Madison says he doesn’t know if the suspects got away with any of Fisher’s NBA championship rings.

Fisher won five titles with the Lakers. He coached the New York Knicks from 2014-2016.

