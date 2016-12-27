10:07 pm, December 27, 2016
Westbrook gets 15th triple-double, Thunder top Heat 106-94

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 10:00 pm 12/27/2016 10:00pm
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook celebrates after scoring against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

MIAMI (AP) — Russell Westbrook got his 15th triple-double of the season by the midpoint of the third quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Miami Heat 106-94 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Westbrook finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists. He was two rebounds shy of the triple-double at halftime, and now has six before the end of third quarters this season.

Enes Kanter scored 19 and Steven Adams added 15 — including a highlight-reel dunk in the first half — for the Thunder.

Josh Richardson tied a career high with 22 points for the Heat. James Johnson scored 16 and Tyler Johnson added 15, both off the bench, for Miami.

The Heat were without point guard Goran Dragic, sidelined by back spasms.

