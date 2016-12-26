Towns, Timberwolves roll past Hawks, 104-90

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine hit six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-90 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

LaVine scored 21 points, Andrew Wiggins had 21 and was 4 for 6 on 3-pointers, and Towns was 8 for 8 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Minnesota hit a season-high 15 3s and led by as many as 29 points.

Dwight Howard had 20 points on 9-for-9 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Hawks in his return from a back injury. But Paul Millsap was just 2 for 13 from the field, and Atlanta’s 19 turnovers led to 22 points by the Timberwolves.

