Steph Curry sneakers raise $26,400 for Oakland fire victims

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 5:56 pm 12/30/2016 05:56pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has raised $26,400 by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers for victims of this month’s Oakland warehouse fire.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2hxOeKd ) that one set of white sneakers Curry wore in the Warriors’ Dec. 15 win over the New York Knicks sold for $17,100.

The words “Oakland” and “Strong” are scrawled on the front and the words “Always” and “Remember” on the back.

Curry had posted on Twitter to advertise the eBay auction.

A second pair of sneakers that Curry wore during a practice sold for $9,300. Those sneakers had the words “Ghost Ship” on them.

Both have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.

The fire broke out Dec. 2 during a party at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland.

