Randy Foye’s 3 gives Nets 120-118 victory over Hornets

NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Foye made a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give the Brooklyn Nets a 120-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The Nets overcame the loss of Jeremy Lin and a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to stop a five-game losing streak. Bojan Bogdanovic led Brooklyn with 26 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 23 and Brook Lopez scored 10 of his 21 in the fourth.

Nicolas Batum had 24 points and Jeremy Lamb added 17 for Charlotte, but Kemba Walker was scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Hornets had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Lin strained his left hamstring in the third, the same injury that forced him to miss 17 games earlier this season.

