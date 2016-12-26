Pistons rout Cavaliers 106-90 while James rests

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help the Detroit Pistons snap a five-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-90 on Monday night while LeBron James sat out resting.

James missed his third game of the season, and Cleveland has lost all three. The Cavaliers had their five-game winning streak snapped on a night they never led.

Cleveland was playing its fifth game in seven days and coming off a thrilling win Sunday over Golden State. So James sat, and the Pistons took advantage.

Detroit scored the first eight points, led 50-44 at halftime and took control near the end of the third quarter. Harris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pointers early in the fourth, and the Pistons led 82-65.

Kevin Love had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland.

There was some booing when James was announced as a scratch before the game. Although the crowd was certainly happy to see the Pistons play well, the atmosphere wasn’t quite as raucous as it surely would have been had Detroit routed the Cavs with Cleveland’s top player in the lineup.

The Pistons went 16 of 28 from 3-point range, and Andre Drummond had 11 points and 17 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson became the first player in franchise history to play in 400 consecutive regular season games. … Kyrie Irving had 18 points and eight assists.

Pistons: Detroit fell one 3-pointer short of the franchise record of 17. … The Pistons scored 29 points off 22 Cleveland turnovers. Detroit turned the ball over only 12 times.

FAMILIAR FACE

Cleveland G Kay Felder, who played collegiately just a few minutes away at Oakland University, scored 11 points in his return to Michigan.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Cleveland returns home to host Boston on Thursday night.

Pistons: Detroit faces another Central Division opponent Wednesday night when Milwaukee comes to town.

