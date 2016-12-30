7:39 pm, December 30, 2016
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT The westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is stopped due to a crash response.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Paul out for Clippers…

Paul out for Clippers vs. Rockets, but Redick to return

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 7:01 pm 12/30/2016 07:01pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul is out for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Houston Rockets on Friday night because of a sore left hamstring, but J.J. Redick will return.

Paul missed three games with the problem before returning on Wednesday night against the Pelicans. He played 31 minutes in the loss and coach Doc Rivers said Paul experienced some fatigue after that game.

It’s unclear if Paul will need more than Friday off. The Clippers play at Oklahoma City on Saturday. With Paul out, Austin Rivers will start at point guard.

Redick is set to return on Friday night after missing two games with a sore hamstring. Rivers said he would not place any restrictions on Redick against the Rockets.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Paul out for Clippers…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News