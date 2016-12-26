7:57 pm, December 26, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » James sitting out for…

James sitting out for Cavaliers at Detroit

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 7:25 pm 12/26/2016 07:25pm
Share

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — LeBron James was left out of the lineup for Cleveland’s game at Detroit on Monday night, part of coach Tyronn Lue’s continuing effort to manage the workload of his star players.

Kyrie Irving was in his usual spot in the starting five, but Lue said beforehand that James would miss his third game of the season. The Cavaliers were playing their fifth game in seven days, and James went 40 minutes in Sunday’s 109-108 victory over Golden State.

Cleveland lost the first two games James didn’t play — at Indiana on Nov. 16 and at Memphis on Dec. 14.

Irving played 44 minutes Sunday, but he had more recent rest than James, sitting out the Dec. 14 game at Memphis and a home game against the Grizzlies the previous night.

“Kyrie had six days off last week,” Lue said. “Playing five games in seven nights, which would be tonight, played a big factor in my decision to hold LeBron out.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » James sitting out for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News