8:51 pm, December 28, 2016
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS AP reports that actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, has died.

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Anthony ejected in Atlanta…

Anthony ejected in Atlanta for flagrant foul 2

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 8:44 pm 12/28/2016 08:44pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was ejected late in the second quarter Wednesday night against Atlanta after getting whistled for a flagrant foul 2.

Anthony and Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha were tied up near the basket positioned for a rebound when the Knicks star jabbed his right forearm against Sefolosha’s face.

The two players exchanged heated words and were separated. Players and assistant coaches on both benches stood up, and security personnel for each team came onto the floor.

Anthony, a nine-time All-Star, leads New York with 22.7 points per game. He followed Sefolosha to the Hawks’ end of the floor, but the situation calmed down. Anthony’s night ended with 3:08 left in the second quarter and Atlanta leading 43-38.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Anthony ejected in Atlanta…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NBA News