Las Vegas survivors recall escapes, share feelings (Video)

WASHINGTON — Feelings of guilt and confusion haunt Las Vegas shooting survivors.

Days after the massacre that claimed the lives of 59 and injured more than 500, witnesses who lived to tell their story are speaking out. Fighting back tears of sorrow, shooting survivor Brian Claypool questions, “Why do I get to go home and they don’t?”

Another survivor, Heather Gooze, describes holding a man’s hand as he died:

A group of friends who were separated from each other as shots fired, relive their harrowing escape:

