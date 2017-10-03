201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Las Vegas survivors recall…

Las Vegas survivors recall escapes, share feelings (Video)

By Monique Blyther October 3, 2017 1:21 pm 10/03/2017 01:21pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Feelings of guilt and confusion haunt Las Vegas shooting survivors.

Days after the massacre that claimed the lives of 59 and injured more than 500, witnesses who lived to tell their story are speaking out. Fighting back tears of sorrow, shooting survivor Brian Claypool questions, “Why do I get to go home and they don’t?”

Another survivor, Heather Gooze, describes holding a man’s hand as he died:

A group of friends who were separated from each other as shots fired, relive their harrowing escape:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

Photos: Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip

An outdoor country concert in Las Vegas ended in chaos when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a casino. See photos and videos.

More News

Topics:
las vegas Las Vegas shooting Las Vegas shooting survivors Latest News National News shooting survivors
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest