US Muslim, Jewish group branching out to build on mission

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 8:40 pm 10/03/2017 08:40pm
Members of the Muslim Jewish Advisory Council are welcomed to the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. The national Muslim-Jewish alliance formed to fight hate crimes and forge better ties between them is branching out to build on its mission. (AP Photo/Jeff Karoub)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A national Muslim-Jewish alliance formed to fight hate crimes and forge better ties between them is branching out to build on its mission.

The Muslim Jewish Advisory Council met Tuesday in Detroit suburb of Dearborn, one of the largest and oldest communities of Arabs and Muslims in the United States. Leaders say it was an intentional destination for its first meeting outside New York City and Washington, D.C.

Co-chairs Stanley Bergman and Farooq Kathwari say the Detroit area has been a model for Muslim-Jewish partnerships, and other officials add it could host a regional affiliate office next year. Current affiliate sites include Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas and Miami.

Bergman says U.S. Muslims and Jews previously lacked a “vehicle” where they “could be in a room and talk about respective concerns.”

