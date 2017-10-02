Photos: Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip

WASHINGTON — An outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas ended in chaos after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a casino, killing at least 50 people.

When shots began ringing out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, thousands of concertgoers fled amid police carrying shotguns and assault rifles.

The suspect was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

