Photos: Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip

October 2, 2017 6:52 am 10/02/2017 06:52am
WASHINGTON — An outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas ended in chaos after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a casino, killing at least 50 people.

When shots began ringing out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, thousands of concertgoers fled amid police carrying shotguns and assault rifles.

The suspect was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

