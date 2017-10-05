201.5
Man says he never threatened high school soccer team players

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 5:44 pm 10/05/2017 05:44pm
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A man charged with terrorizing a Maine high school soccer team says he never threatened the team’s teenage players.

Police say 40-year-old Steven Butler displayed a weapon and threatened the Bangor High School Soccer Club just as its players were starting practice Tuesday afternoon.

Butler tells WCSH-TV a group of teenagers entered his Bangor property from the Union Street Athletic Complex. He says he has post-traumatic stress disorder and instinctively acted to protect his family. He says he stayed on his property and never stepped onto the athletic field.

Police haven’t disclosed what weapon was used or the nature of the threat.

