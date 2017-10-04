Jurors to decide fate of man accused of killing, fleeing

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Jury deliberation have started in the case of a Maine man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history.

Closing arguments were delivered Wednesday morning and the jury began deliberating in the case of 40-year-old Robert Burton. The Bangor Daily News reports the jury did not reach a verdict and will return Thursday.

Defense lawyers say Burton shot 37-year-old Stephanie “Ginn” Gebo in her home in self-defense with her gun after she shot him in the shoulder. Prosecutors maintain Burton acted out of jealousy.

Burton used a fake gun and mattress to demonstrate to jurors how the struggle went down. He says he never intended for anyone to be shot.

The killing happened in June 2015. Burton turned himself in after 68 days.

