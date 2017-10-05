Freight train derails, sending train car into home; 1 hurt

201.5
By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 7:10 am 10/05/2017 07:10am
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a freight train has crashed into the bedroom of a home in Atlanta, sending one person to a hospital.

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said in a brief statement before dawn Thursday that “multiple cars” have derailed on the city’s northwest side. Fire officials said the derailment sent one of the cars though the home.

There was no immediate information about the person injured.

