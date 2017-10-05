Foreman fatally shot at New York City construction site

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a foreman at a New York City high-rise construction site has been fatally shot by a former worker who later apparently killed himself.

Police say the gunman fled to another floor after the Thursday morning shooting and apparently turned the gun on himself. They say the foreman was found shot in the head on the 37th floor of the building on West 59th Street shortly after 7 a.m.

The second man was later found on the fifth floor, also shot in the head.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.

