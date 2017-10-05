201.5
APNewsBreak: Records show Ohio has plenty of execution drugs

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 11:30 am 10/05/2017 11:30am
FILE – In this Nov. 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. With Ohio's next execution scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, the state has sufficiently replenished its lethal drug supply to carry out nearly 20 executions under certain conditions, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New records show Ohio could have enough drugs on hand to carry out nearly 20 additional executions.

The documents obtained by The Associated Press through a records request show the state prisons agency took in new drug supplies in December and January.

The records show Ohio took in new supplies of midazolam (mih-DAY’-zoh-lam), a sedative administered first to inmates, and potassium chloride, which stops prisoners’ hearts.

The records don’t show new supplies of the second drug, rocuronium bromide, which paralyzes inmates.

The current totals mean Ohio has enough for 18 more executions.

What’s unclear is whether any of the drugs have expiration dates, which could considerably lower the number.

Ohio plans another execution in November.

A state prisons spokeswoman declined comment.

