Police identify 5 killed in North Carolina wreck after chase

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of five people killed in a wreck that followed a chase by a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy.

Police said the victims in the two cars were from Greensboro.

Greensboro police said in a news release Sunday night that 42-year-old Deshon Lee Manuel; 34-year-old Theresa Monique Kingcade; and 30-year-old Bruce Wayne Hunt were in one car.

The victims in the second vehicle were 32-year-old Stephanie Louise Warshauer and her passenger 29-year-old Alyssa Mackenzie Bolick.

Police say the deputy late Saturday saw the vehicle with the three people being driven in a suspicious manner and the officer learned it had been stolen last month. He attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle sped away and through a red light where it hit the vehicle with two people.

