4 dead, several injured in head-on vehicle collision on Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities say four people died and several others were injured in a head-on vehicle collision on Maui’s northwest side.

Police said the collision happened Saturday night when the driver of a pickup truck crossed a painted median and slammed head-on into a Toyota Camry sedan with five people in it.

Police said the pickup driver and three people from the Camry died at the scene. The other two people who were in the Camry were taken to the hospital in stable and critical conditions.

Authorities identified the truck driver as 52-year-old Raymundo Hernandez-Ramirez.

Two victims from the Camry were identified by police as California residents Charles Whipple and Danille McColloch, who were both sitting in the back seat.

The Camry’s driver also died, but his name is being withheld as family continues to be notified.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.