3 New Jersey police officers struck by motorcycles

UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three police officers in New Jersey have been struck by motorcycles and injured while investigating an earlier crash.

Authorities say the officers were struck by two motorcycles Wednesday night in Union City. It happened while they were investigating a crash involving a teenage bicyclist who had been hit by a garbage truck and killed.

Authorities say one of the motorcyclists fled, while the other crashed at the scene.

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association wrote on Twitter late Wednesday that the officers had been taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available. The PBA asked the community to “please pray for all the officers injured.”

