Youngest Manson follower makes new bid for parole

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — The youngest of Charles Mason’s murderous followers is once more attempting to persuade a California parole panel she has reformed and deserves to be released from prison.

Leslie Van Houten, who was 19 when she killed for Manson in 1969, is scheduled to appear before a parole panel for the 21st time Wednesday.

Last year, a similar panel tentatively granted her parole but was overruled by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Over two nights in August 1969, Manson’s rag-tag band of followers killed seven people, including actress Sharon Tate.

Van Houten, now 68, didn’t take part in the first night’s killings of Tate and four others. But she helped kill grocer Leno La Bianca and his wife, Rosemary, on the second night.

Since her incarceration more than 40 years ago, she has been a model prisoner.

