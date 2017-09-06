501.5
Year later, corpses hurricane unearthed still not reinterred

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 2:01 pm 09/06/2017 02:01pm
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — About half of the corpses that floated out of their graves in a North Carolina cemetery during Hurricane Matthew and its subsequent flooding have not been reburied after more than a year.

The Goldsboro News-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2f3ZwqS ) that 18 of the three dozen bodies have not been positively identified since the storm hit last October.

Goldsboro Public Works Director Rick Fletcher said the process has taken longer than expected. DNA samples are expected to be collected from the deceased later this month.

Fletcher said once the bodies are positively identified, caskets will be returned to individual plots in the city’s Elmwood Cemetery.

Information from: Goldsboro News-Argus, http://www.newsargus.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Advertiser Content


