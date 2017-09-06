501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Woman who sought to…

Woman who sought to join Islamic State group to be sentenced

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 12:10 am 09/06/2017 12:10am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia woman who admitted to plotting to travel to Syria to aid the Islamic State group is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court.

Keonna Thomas pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Her attorney has said that her client has accepted responsibility and is ready to put the matter behind her and her two young children.

Authorities say Thomas called herself Fatayat Al Khilafah and “YoungLioness” as she sought to raise money online, and once told an Islamic State group fighter that taking part in a martyrdom operation “would be amazing.”

Thomas was arrested in Philadelphia in 2015. She faces 15 years in prison.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?