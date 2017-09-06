Woman in police custody slips out of handcuffs, steals cruiser





WASHINGTON – A handcuffed woman somehow managed to slip out of restraints, squeeze through a small window to get behind the wheel of a police cruiser, and take off at speeds up to 100 mph. Don’t believe it? Police in Lufkin, Texas have it all on tape.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, the 33-year-old suspect had been accused of shoplifting last weekend when she was arrested.

She led officers on a 23-minute chase before losing control of the vehicle.

Watch the full ordeal in the video above.

