White man faces charges in shooting deaths of 2 black men

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 4:08 am 09/20/2017 04:08am
Kenneth James Gleason is escorted by police to a waiting police car in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Gleason is charged with two counts of first degree murder and other charges, for three shootings in the Baton Rouge area throughout the past week that resulted in the death of two men. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 23-year-old white man was arrested and accused of killing two black men and shooting up a black family’s home in a string of attacks last week that police say may have been racially motivated.

A law enforcement official said Tuesday that authorities found a handwritten copy of an Adolf Hitler speech at Kenneth James Gleason’s home and investigators said surveillance footage and DNA on a shell casing link him to the crimes.

Authorities said he would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was walking to work. Police say that in each case, the killer opened fire from his car, then walked up to the victim as he lay on the ground and fired again repeatedly.

