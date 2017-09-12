501.5
Watch: Hand in Hand, A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief

By Jennifer Ortiz September 12, 2017 9:23 pm 09/12/2017 09:23pm
WASHINGTON — After Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, some stars stepped up to appear in a multi-network telethon to benefit victims of the natural disaster.

ABC, CBS, Fox, CMT and NBC streamed the telethon live at 8 p.m., and featured performances from Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake, Blake Shelton and others.

According to CBS News, the telethon raised $14 million as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch the telethon below:

Topics:
Celebrity News Charities Entertainment News Harvey relief hurricane harvey jennifer ortiz Latest News Music News National News telethon TV News
