Watch: Hand in Hand, A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief

WASHINGTON — After Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, some stars stepped up to appear in a multi-network telethon to benefit victims of the natural disaster.

ABC, CBS, Fox, CMT and NBC streamed the telethon live at 8 p.m., and featured performances from Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake, Blake Shelton and others.

According to CBS News, the telethon raised $14 million as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch the telethon below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.