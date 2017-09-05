501.5
Two Houstons emerge from Harvey aftermath: one wet, one dry

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 6:19 pm 09/05/2017 06:19pm
HOUSTON (AP) — More than a week after Harvey swamped the greater Houston area, the sprawling metropolis is divided into two cities.

One is still covered with water and flood debris. The other is largely unblemished by the storm.

Some subdivisions remain submerged, and many streets are piled high with ruined belongings. But in the unscathed areas, the only sign of the disaster is a fine layer of silt on the street or a mildew-like odor.

Stores, restaurants and cafes have reopened in places. In the city’s Montrose section, children set up a Labor Day lemonade stand to collect money for flooding victims.

Some of those who were spared damage took advantage of the sunny day to go cycling or take a walk. Elsewhere, the cleanup continued.

