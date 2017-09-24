Tropical storm watch issued for coast of North Carolina

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm watch has been issued for the North Carolina coast from Surf City northward to the state’s Virginia border including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday evening that the tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning Tuesday.

There is also a storm surge watch from Cape Lookout to Duck including the sound side of the Outer banks.

Swells generated by Hurricane Maria are increasing along portions of the southeastern United States coast and Bermuda and will be increasing along the Mid-Atlantic coast later Sunday.

Maria is 425 miles (683 kilometers) south southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (168 kph) and is moving north near 9 mph (15 kph).

