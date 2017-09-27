201.5
Tropical bird likely blown off course by Hurricane Jose

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 1:15 pm 09/27/2017 01:15pm
This Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, photo provided by Wild Care, Inc., shows a masked booby, a tropical seabird rescued from a Cape Cod beach, at the organization's wildlife rehabilitation facility in Eastham, Mass. A scientist from the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary science said a masked booby had never been reported before on Massachusetts soil. (Stephanie Ellis/Wild Care, Inc., via AP)

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A tropical bird never before seen in Massachusetts has been rescued from a Cape Cod beach after it was likely blown off course by Hurricane Jose.

Wild Care, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Eastham, says the masked booby was found Tuesday at a Wellfleet beach.

Wild Care Executive Director Stephanie Ellis tells the Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2xAINDN ) the bird was thin, weak and experiencing respiratory discomfort likely due to a fungal infection.

Massachusetts Audubon science coordinator Mark Faherty says a masked booby has never before been reported on the state’s soil. He says a charter captain reported seeing one about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Nantucket in 2015.

The seabirds are more common in the Gulf of Mexico.

