501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Teen's competency…

The Latest: Teen’s competency mulled in Slender Man stabbing

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 9:57 am 09/12/2017 09:57am
Share
Anissa Weier listens during jury selection in her trial at Waukesha County Courthouse Monday, Sept 11, 2017, in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors allege that Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in May 2014 and stabbed her 19 times. The girls have said it was an effort to to please a fictional horror character known as Slender Man. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the mental competency trial of a teen accused of stabbing a classmate to appease a fictional horror character called Slender Man (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

A mental competency trial has started in Wisconsin for a teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to appease a fictional horror character called Slender Man. Attorneys are presenting their opening statements to jurors Tuesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

Fifteen-year-old Anissa Weier has admitted to participating in the attack on Payton Leutner at a park in Waukesha in 2014. But, Weier says she’s not guilty because of her mental illness at the time. Another girl, Morgan Geyser, is also accused in the attack. The girls were 12 at the time.

If jurors agree Weier was mentally ill at the time, she would be sent to a mental health facility for at least three years. If jurors reject Weier’s defense, she could go to prison for 10 years or more.

___

12:15 a.m.

A jury in Wisconsin will begin hearing testimony at a trial to decide the mental competency of a girl accused of stabbing a classmate to please a fictional horror character known as Slender Man.

Anissa Weier (ah-NEE’-sah WY’-ur) was just 12 when prosecutors say she and another girl carried out the attack at a park in suburban Milwaukee in 2014. Their classmate survived.

Weier, now 15, has admitted a role in the stabbing but pleaded not guilty due to mental illness. If a jury agrees, she’ll spend at least three years committed to a mental hospital.

If not, she faces a much longer sentence in prison.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were chosen Monday, and opening statements are scheduled Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?