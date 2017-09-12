501.5
The Latest: Police trying to find motive in Alaska shooting

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 5:11 pm 09/12/2017 05:11pm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that left three men dead at a precious-metals shop in Alaska (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police in Alaska say they’re confident there’s no threat to public safety after a suspect was arrested in a shooting at a precious-metals shop that left three people dead.

Anchorage police spokesman MJ Thim (TIM) says investigators are sorting out the suspect’s relationship with the victims and the possible motive for the shooting Tuesday.

Just before 10 a.m., police received calls of a shooting at the Bullion Brothers, a shop that buys and sells gold, silver and coins.

They found a man dead in the doorway, another in an office and a third man mortally wounded.

Acting on a tip, police stopped a car and took the driver into custody.

___

12:25 p.m.

Three people are dead following a shooting at an Alaska shop that buys and sells precious metals.

Anchorage police say the shootings occurred Tuesday at The Bullion Brothers, a shop with displays of gold and silver coins.

Witnesses reported a person had left the shop. The suspect was spotted in south Anchorage and taken into custody.

Police spokesman MJ Thim (TIM) told Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2xXZ44C ) that two people died at the scene.

One was inside the shop and a second was in the entryway.

A third person, found injured inside the shop, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released names of the people killed.

Police were still at the scene and could not be immediately reached by The Associated Press for additional details.

