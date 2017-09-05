The Latest: Oklahoma police: Arrest made in hit-and-runs

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on two hit-and-runs targeting homeless people in Tulsa (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Police say they have arrested a “person of interest” in connection to two hit-and-run crashes that targeted homeless people in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell says the man was arrested Tuesday and is being interrogated by detectives about the two attacks on Monday, one of which killed a man and seriously injured a woman.

The name of the man arrested wasn’t immediately released.

Tuell says police first recovered a white pickup truck in north Tulsa that detectives linked to the attacks. He says the man was arrested nearby a short time later.

The first vehicular assault on Monday killed one man and seriously injured a woman. Authorities say both victims were sleeping on a sidewalk. A second attack later Monday injured another homeless woman who was sitting on a curb.

1:45 p.m.

Police in northeast Oklahoma believe the same person committed two hit-and-runs that targeted homeless people in less than 12 hours.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Stephen Florea tells the Tulsa World that the first crash Monday was fatal and seemed to be a deliberate attack.

Florea says the vehicular assault killed 46-year-old Shawn Birdo and seriously injured 49-year-old Cynthia Wallace, who was hospitalized with severe injuries. Another man suffered a minor leg injury.

Florea says another homeless woman was hospitalized later Monday after her legs were run over in a separate crash.

Police have released surveillance images of a small white pickup truck that was present at both scenes. Florea says investigators don’t yet have a tag number for the vehicle.

